Senior Hurling semi-final line-up decided

The draw for the Senior hurling semi-final has pitted Kiladangan against Drom-Inch while Upperchurch-Drombane will take on Kilruane MacDonaghs.

Kilruane MacDonaghs overcame Toomevara on a scoreline of 2-17 to 2-15 while Drom-Inch ended the hopes of defending champions Loughmore Castleiney by 21 points to 18.

Upperchurch-Drombane beat JK Brackens 2-21 to 1-21 yesterday while Kiladangan defeated Clonoulty Rossmore in their quarter final – 1-14 to 12 points the result in Semple Stadium.

Kilruane MacDonaghs manager Liam O’Kelly said their neighbours Toomevara pushed them all the way.

“It was like the river – the momentum was changing the whole time. We were up and they came back – they got a great goal. That’s Toomevara for you, they rise their game and they can rise to a different level against teams like us.

“Fair dues to them – put up a huge effort but look we’re happy to come out of this one at the right end.”

The semi-finals will be played in Semple Stadium on Sunday October 9th in a double-header.

In the Premier intermediate semi-final St. Mary’s go up against Gortnahoe-Glengoole while Burgess will face Roscrea.