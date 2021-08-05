Senior Hurling club action gets underway in Tipp

There was senior club championship hurling action in North and Mid Tipp last night

1st Round of the North Tipp Senior Hurling Championship

Kilruane MacDonaghs 1-19 Ballina 1-16

Toomevara 3-23 Silvermines 1-15

Preliminary Round of the Mid Senior Hurling Championship

Upperchurch-Drombane 3-23 Thurles Sarsfields 1-19

Gortnahoe-Glengoole 2-18 Clonakenny 0-16

There are three more games in Round 1 of the North Championship this evening.

Roscrea meet Templederry in Toomevara, Burgess face county champions Kiladangan in Dolla, and Newport take on Nenagh in Portroe.

All three games throw in at 7pm.