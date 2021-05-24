Seamus Callanan edging closer to a return for Tipperary

The Drom & Inch clubman has not yet featured for the Premier this season as he nurses himself back to full fitness following a back injury.

Captaining Tipperary again this year, Callanan is expected to return to contact training this week.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says he expects to have the former hurler of the year for the Westmeath match on June 6th.

“Ah yeah definitely he should be featuring, he’s definitely moving in the right direction.”

“I’d like to think he should be into contact this week so that gives him a chance for next Sunday week.”