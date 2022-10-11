Roscrea and Gortnahoe to renew rivalries in Premier Intermediate decider

Roscrea are one step away from bouncing back into the top grade of hurling in Tipperary.

The North Tipp side were relegated from the senior championship last year, but are now in this year’s premier intermediate final.

That’s after they beat Burgess in last weekend’s semi-final, on a final score 1-19 to 1-17.

Gortnahoe-Glengoole will be their opposition in this year’s decider and Roscrea manager Liam England says the teams have encountered each other already this year.

“It was Gortnahoe we played in the very first game of the year, down in Gortnahoe in a league match and it’s amazing whatever it is five or six months later we’re meeting them again in the last game of the county championship.

“I know Gortnahoe well and I know Jim (Rafter), their manager knows us well as well so it’s going to be a really good game and I’m looking forward to it, I think both teams will be.”