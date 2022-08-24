Ronan Maher due to begin rehab on leg injury

Ronan Maher must think long term in recovery from his leg break.

That’s according to his brother and current Tipperary selector Paudie Maher.

Ronan suffered a fracture in his leg during Thurles Sarsfields’ win over Borrisileigh last month, an injury expected to keep the Tipperary captain side-lined for at least two months.

Paudie says Ronan is recovering but should not try rush back before he is fully healed.

“He’s doing what he has to do to get it right.

“He has been laid up there for the last number of weeks but look, it could be a lot worse for him.

“He will be getting in to rehab in the next couple of weeks, he’s in a boot at the moment.

“The main thing is he comes through it ok and gets it back 100%, these are not things you want to be rushing just to be getting back for club games.

“If it’s not right it’s not going to be right and the main thing is you have to think long term with these things as well, you don’t want it to come back niggling you in a year or two time.

“The main thing is he gets it right now and gets it back 100%.”