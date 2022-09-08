Noel McGrath flying the Tipp flag at All Stars

Noel McGrath is the sole Tipperary nominee for this year’s Hurling All Stars.

The Loughmore Castleiney man is included in the 45 players announced this morning.

Three in a row All Ireland champions Limerick are the commanding force in today’s nominations with 12 places.

The overall PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year titles are voted on exclusively by the inter-county players themselves. Kilkenny’s ever-green genius TJ Reid is in the three-man shortlist with Limerick’s defensive inspirations Barry Nash and Diarmaid Byrnes for company.

Current holder Eoin Cody is again eligible for the Young Hurler award and is named along with teammate Mikey Butler and Cork’s Ciarán Joyce.