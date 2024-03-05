Nenagh CBS named Tipp FM Sports Stars for February

‘Heartbroken’ is how Nenagh CBS manager Donach O’Donnell described the feeling after Saturday’s Croke Cup semi-final loss.

The Harty Cup champions lost out to St. Raphaels College Loughrea in Tulla on a final scoreline of 1-20 to 3-13.

The Tipperary side led deep in injury time but three late points from the Galway school saw them book their place in the final, which will be in Croke Park against St. Kieran’s College Kilkenny.

Speaking after the game, Donach O’Donnell reacted to the result:

“Heartbroken really.

“It was there and we were in good shape coming into the last quarter and I don’t know I think we just had several chances near the end and we just didn’t finish them off and then a few refereeing decisions went against us as well and when you’re beaten by a point they all count.”

Nenagh CBS do have the consolation of being named the Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month for February for their Harty Cup win.