A Tipperary school is going in search of Munster glory this afternoon.

Nenagh CBS travel to Kilmallock to take on St. Flannan’s, Ennis in the Dean Ryan Cup final.

The U17A school’s title, previously U16.5, has never been won by the North Tipperary school.

Nenagh come into the game after a 3-08 to 1-12 semi-final win over De La Salle whilst the Clare side had 6-points to spare over Midleton in their last four clash.

Throw-in today is at 1pm.