Neighbouring clubs to meet in Dan Breen semi-final

Borris-Ileigh and Loughmore Castleiney will meet in the County Senior Hurling championship semi-final on Sunday week.

The sides were paired up in last nights draw for the Dan Breen Cup with reigning champions Kiladangan set to take on Thurles Sarsfields in the opening semi-final on Saturday week.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM hurling analyst JJ Kennedy said Borris and Loughmore will be familiar with each other.

“Close neighbours even though different divisions.

“Just looking at the records and no significant meeting in the last two years I think – in 2018 they were in the same group and Loughmore won that match handy enough.

“Possibly Loughmore will be slightly fancied in this one – they’re certainly ahead of Borrisoleigh in the betting at the moment. I suppose those injuries and suspensions are probably being factored into that.

“But you never know – in a semi-final anything can happen.”