Morris injury a concern for Nenagh Éire Óg

Tipp intercounty star Jake Morris could miss the rest of the season.

He suffered a suspected broken jaw while playing for Nenagh Éire Óg in the North senior hurling final against Kiladangan.

Nenagh won the game by 4 points but much of the focus afterwards was on the injury to Morris.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Ronan Quirke said it would be a disappointing end to the season.

“From what I understand it does appear that could be a season ending injury for him which is really a shame because it came at the end of a match that Nenagh were in control of and in command of.

“If that is the end of Jake Morris’ season then that’s a really sad end to it because he was motoring well, Nenagh have just won the North Senior Championship for the second year in a row and I would say that a Nenagh team without Jake Morris is certainly a weaker Nenagh team.”