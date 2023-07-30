Moneygall hoping to continue progress in Intermediate Championship this year

There are two games in the intermediate hurling championship today.

At 11.30am in Littleton, Drom-Inch take on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

Then at 11.45am in Cloughjordan, Shannon Rovers take on last year’s beaten finalists Moneygall.

Moneygall manager Paul O’Brien is hoping for further progression this year.

“This is my third year involved now and it’s been a step in progress all the time.

“It was a county semi-final the first year, county final last year and we just ran in to a phenomenal team in Lorrha.

“I think it’s after evening up a small bit maybe this year and it’s going to be an extremely tight championship and look, it’s definitely not going to be simple.”