Mid final likely to be a close encounter

Upperchurch-Drombane go in search of a first ever Mid Tipperary senior hurling championship this weekend.

The Church take on Thurles Sarsfields in this year’s decider in Littleton at 1pm on Sunday.

In the past 10 years, Upperchurch have reached three finals but have suffered one-point defeats in all three deciders.

They come in to this year’s final following a win over Loughmore-Castleiney last weekend and Upperchurch native and sports journalist Stephen Gleeson says they will take confidence from that win.

“The teams have met over the last few years, they met in a Mid final as well and there was one-point between them, Sarsfields came out on the right side of that in The Ragg.

“Upperchurch have gotten to four or five Mid finals but just haven’t won it when it mattered going down the home straight.

“So I think they look to be in the right position and perform under pressure which is something that they haven’t always done but they did against Loughmore and they will go in to the final now with a bit of confidence.

“I don’t think it’s one sided at all, I would say that it is a 50/50 game, Sarsfields will rightly probably start as favourites.”