McGrath: Tipp showing strength in depth in hurling squad

A number of players have put their hand up for championship selection following the National Hurling League.

That’s according to former Tipperary midfielder Shane McGrath, who’s been reflecting on the Premier’s season so far.

32 players featured for Tipperary across their six league games.

Shane McGrath noted some of the players he believes will have raised Liam Cahill’s interest ahead of the Munster championship.

“I’ll start off with Johnny Ryan.

“I thought that bar maybe the goal that Peter Casey got, I thought Johnny was very comfortable on the ball and I think he will be a really viable option now in the championship corner back.

“Obviously Bryan O’Mara, getting him back is massive for the group.

“Enda Heffernan is offering something massive then as well and Alan Tynan.

“There’s three or four guys that weren’t in the equation last year that are going to push on and push on guys that were there as well.

“I think they’ll be a massive boost towards the championship panel.”