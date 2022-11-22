McGrath: Tipp hurlers looking to make amends next season

The Tipperary Senior Hurling captain for the coming year says the team will be looking to make up for what was a very disappointing season.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill named a 40 man panel for the 2023 campaign with Noel McGrath of Loughmore Castleiney as captain and Ronan Maher as vice-captain.

McGrath is following in the footsteps of his father Pat who captained Tipp back in 1989.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Noel said it’s time to look forward.

“As players, as a county and as a whole management and backroom team we were all disappointed with the way the results went. But look, I suppose now we’re looking forward and last year is gone and its history and unfortunately we can’t change it. So the only way to work around it is to knuckle down and get going again.

“There’s a good few new members on the panel this year – there’s going to be a lot of lads looking for places, a lot of lads pushing to make an impression and that’s the way it has to be.”