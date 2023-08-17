McGrath questions defensive talent in Tipp hurling

A local hurling analyst is concerned about the state of defending in this year’s county hurling championships.

In the senior grade, the average amount a team has conceded in each of the first two games is 1.68 goals and 19 points.

So far, Loughmore-Castleiney have conceded the most goals in the championship with seven green flags raised against them whilst Toomevara are the only team yet to concede a goal so far in the Dan Breen.

Whilst acknowledging his possible bias regarding Loughmore, Tom McGrath says he has concerns about defending in the county in general.

“Look at Tipperary hurling overall, have we any defender of note in the county with the numbers that are being put up in all the matches.

“I haven’t heard a back man of note mentioned in any of the matches, it’s all about scores, scores, scores.

“Putting my red and green hat on and say, I’d have serious concerns about the total that we are conceding and I think an awful lot of clubs would have the same thing, they’re putting up good totals at one end but they are conceding massive totals at the other end.

“I don’t know whether the thing will tighten up the closer the thing gets to the knockout stages but long-term I just shudder about the defensive frailties.”