McGrath looking forward to club campaign

John McGrath says it’s great to be back in a Loughmore/Castleiney jersey.

The Tipperary attacker missed all of the club campaign last year as he was recovering from an Achilles injury.

2021 champions Loughmore get their campaign underway on Saturday evening in Borrisoleigh against Templederry, with Upperchurch-Drombane and Holycross/Ballycahill also in their group.

John McGrath says it’s great to be back after a tough year on the sidelines.

“It was a long year, we started the mid championship recently but it had been a long time since I had put on a the Loughmore jersey before that.

“It’s brilliant to be back, it was very difficult watching the boys last year, all you’d want to do is to be out there helping out but it is great to be back and hopefully now I’ll be able to contribute well with the rest of the lads for the year.”