Maher: Colm Bonnar situation could have been handled better

Tipperary legend Paudie Maher feels the departure of Colm Bonnar could have been handled better last week.

Bonnar was ‘relieved of his duties’ after just one year in charge and Liam Cahill now looks to be in line to become the Premier’s new manager after leaving Waterford.

Maher says he can understand why the Tipperary County Board were seeking change after a disappointing campaign this season.

“It’s hard and especially when its one of your own County men – Colm is a Tipp man through and through and was a great player for Tipperary.

“When it doesn’t work out people are obviously going to be disappointed but we all want what’s the best for Tipperary and if people aren’t happy decisions have to be made unfortunately but again I’d have to agree that it probably could have been dealt with a bit easier and a bit quieter than it was.”