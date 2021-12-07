Loughmore Castleiney out to prove a point in Munster Club Hurling semi-final on Sunday

Loughmore Castleiney say they will have no problems motivating themselves for next weekends Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship game against Ballygunner of Waterford.

The Tipp champions bowed out of the provincial football battle at the hands of Eire Óg Ennis last Sunday.

Their attention now turns to the small ball with the Waterford kingpins providing the opposition in Dungarvan’s Fraher Field.

Loughmore stalwart Tom McGrath joined Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM where they discussed the challenge that lies ahead.

“They have serious pedigree not just this year but other years as well.

“The one thing that I would see benefits us is they haven’t come across possibly as seasoned a club outfit as our lads in a while.

“The Loughmore Castleiney lads will be travelling to Dungarvan next Sunday on a bit of a recovery mission of sorts and also trying to prove some of the pundits wrong that they are capable of playing outside (Tipperary).

“There’ll be no problem for management to motivate these lads.”