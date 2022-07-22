Loughmore Castleiney begin defence of Senior Hurling title

The County Senior Hurling Championship swings into action this evening.

There are five games down for decision with title holders Loughmore Castleiney going up against Kildangan in Group 4 at FBD Semple Stadium.

That game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Horse and Jockey Kia.

Also in that group Golden-Kilfeacle and Boherlahan Dualla go head-to-head at Leahy Park in Cashel.

Cahir is the venue for the Group 1 game between Ballybacon Grange and Cappawhite.

In Group 2 Templederry Kenyons face Drom & Inch in Borrisoleigh while Killenaule and Gortnahoe-Glengoole face off in Group 3 in Littleton.

All of the games throw-in at 7.30.