Lorrha back up to Premier Intermediate after 6 point win over Moneygall

Lorrha are the County Intermediate Hurling Champions for 2022.

They had six points to spare over North neighbours Moneygall in the opening game at FBD Semple Stadium this afternoon.

4-15 to 3-12 the final score to see Lorrha move up to the Premier Intermediate Championship next season.

Former Tipp player and manager Michael Ryan says Lorrha’s impressive start was the difference but feels Moneygall will be rueing some missed scoring opportunities.

“The foundation was laid with those two very early goals. It was a fabulous cushion for any team to have. And they didn’t give it up – you know they added to it. Moneygall kept coming at them and in fairness to Moneygall, probably a subdued enough first half where they only scored 1-5 but to finish with 3-12 – they scored 2-7 in that second half. That’s a good second half score by any standards.

“And you know, they looked dangerous. They’ve at least created another three maybe four goal chances and a little bit unlucky not to take them.”