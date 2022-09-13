Last 8 draws made for County Senior and Premier Intermediate Hurling Championships

The draws were made last night for the County Hurling Championship quarter-finals.

In the battle for the Dan Breen Cup the games will be played in Semple Stadium the weekend after next.

Drom & Inch take on defending champions Loughmore Castleiney while Kilruane MacDonaghs go up against Toomevara on Saturday 24th at 4 o’clock and 5.45 respectively.

On Sunday 25th its Upperchurch Drombane against JK Brackens at 2 while Kiladangan and Clonoulty Rossmore meet at 3.45.

In the Premier Intermediate Championship Cashel King Cormacs will face Burgess in Borrisoleigh on Saturday 24th at 2pm and will be followed by Gortnahoe Glengoole against Portroe at 3.45.

Roscrea have been drawn against Thurles Sarsfields which will be played on Sunday 25th at 1 o’clock in Toomevara. At the same time St Marys take on Silvermines in Holycross.