Kilruane receive standing ovation despite loss in Munster Senior club hurling championship

Kilruane MacDonaghs have lost out in today’s Munster Senior club hurling championship.

In a season that was filled with tragedy and injury for the Kilruane men the test against All Ireland Club champs Ballygunner proved too much.

The match was held at Walsh park and finished on a score line of 4-20 to 0-13.

As they finished the game there was a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd for the local team that was at the centre of the tragic loss of Dillon Quirke earlier in the season.

Their manager Liam O’Kelly said he is massively proud of the team and the gave it everything today.