Kilruane MacDonaghs well aware of Munster Championship challenge

Ballygunner await Kilruane MacDonaghs in this weekend’s Munster senior club hurling quarter-final.

The reigning All-Ireland club champions made it nine county titles in a row almost two months ago, when they defeated Mount Sion 2-11 to 0-08.

They now take on Kilruane MacDonaghs, who are fresh from their county final win over Kiladangan last Sunday.

The two sides meet this Sunday in Walsh Park at 1.30pm and Kilruane manager Liam O’Kelly is aware of the task at hand.

“It’ll be an honour to go and represent Tipperary.

“We could have had maybe easier opposition, let’s call a spade a spade, you know, All-Ireland champions.

“We’ll have to regroup and see where the injuries are and see.

“We’ll put a team out next Sunday and we’ll go to play them and we’ll take it from there.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of the game with thanks to Eoin Dillon, Real Estate Alliance , Nenagh.