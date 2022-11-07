Kilruane MacDonaghs bring curtain down on emotional season

It was a big day for Kilruane MacDonaghs who were in Munster senior club hurling championship quarter-final action yesterday.

They took on all-Ireland club champions Ballygunner at Walsh Park.

They had tough task ahead of them with Ballygunner unbeaten in Championship hurling since Borrisoleigh beat them in the 2020 Munster club final.

It proved too much on this occasion in a season which was faced with both tragedy and injury and they lost to the Ballygunner side on a 4-20 to 0-13 score line.

Speaking after the match their manager Liam O’Kelly said this campaign brought them together with teams across the county and the standing ovation the received yesterday was proof of that.

“Amidst all the challenges we faced along the way you know and it came down to this today we are playing the All Ireland Champions we gave it our best shot we came out fighting and I am massively proud of the group of lads inside in the changing room there massively proud.”