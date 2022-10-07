Kilruane look to halt the ‘Church gallop

The prize on offer for Kilruane MacDonaghs and Upperchurch-Drombane is ‘huge’, according to Kilruane selector Christy Morgan.

The two sides meet on Sunday in Semple Stadium in the Tipperary senior hurling semi-final.

Kilruane have not been in a final since 1986 whilst Upperchurch-Drombane have never made it past the semi-final stages.

Christy Morgan says they have nothing to lose on Sunday.

“It’s huge. We just have to prepare and go out and perform and that’s it.

“It’s just another game of hurling realistically and but you have to bring it to a high level.

“We won’t be favourites anyway, the favourites will be in the other side of the draw so we have nothing to lose so we’ll go out and have a go at it.”

For Upperchurch-Drombane, they are looking to continue their double dream.

After reaching a first ever senior football final last weekend, the mid side can reach a first ever senior hurling final if they can beat Kilruane MacDonaghs in Sunday’s semi-final.

Liam Dunphy, a Roscrea native and Toomevara man James McGrath are at the helm of the Church’s hurling management team.

Liam Dunphy says they have plenty of familiarity with the Kilruane players:

“I’m from North Tipp myself, James is from North Tipp, he’s a neighbouring parish of Kilruane.

“I’ve come up against them a lot over the last five or six years, all of them younger fellas, the Jerry Cahills, the Kian O’Kelly’s played against them with a minor team in Roscrea five or six years ago.

“So look, I know them all, I’m familiar with them but for me, it’s just about ourselves, we have to focus on ourselves.

“It doesn’t matter who the opposition are, everyone is off a relatively equal standing at this stage I would say so we just have to focus on ourselves and get it right and bring whatever we can on the day then.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM from 2pm with thanks to O’Sullivan Insurances, Clonmel.