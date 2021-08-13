Killenaule and St Mary’s go head-to-head for place in South final

The final spot in this year’s South Tipperary senior hurling final will be decided this evening.

Killenaule and St. Mary’s clash in tonight’s semi-final in Carrick at 7 o’clock.

The winner will go on to meet Mullinahone in this year’s decider.

Elsewhere, there’s a pair of North Tipp intermediate hurling semi-finals this evening, with Moneygall playing Shannon Rovers in Roscrea and Ballinahinch meeting Borrisokane in Puckane, with both games throwing in at 7pm.

There’s also a west intermediate hurling semi final taking place this evening.

Golden/Kilfeacle take on Arravale Rovers in Cappawhite at 7.15pm.