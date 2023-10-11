Kiladangan all set for another tilt at County title

Kiladangan are preparing for their fourth county senior hurling final appearance in the last 5 years.

The North Tipp side take on Thurles Sarsfields in Semple Stadium on Sunday at 4pm.

The Puckane side won the Dan Breen Cup for the first time ever back in 2020 after final losses in 2016, 2019 and in 2022.

Kiladangan captain Alan Flynn says performing to their potential is the goal this weekend.

“Sure look, that’s all you want to do is win them but it’s not easy win them.

“We’ve often gotten to finals and we probably didn’t hurl to our potential and that’s the disappointing part.

“I think the year we actually won it we hurled well in that final so I think the main aim is hurl well.

“If that gets us the result fair enough but if Thurles are able to overcome us and we are hurling well then it’s their final to win.”

