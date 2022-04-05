John Campion to captain Tipp U20 hurlers for coming season

The Tipperary Under 20 Hurlers get their Munster campaign underway tomorrow evening when they play Kerry in Tralee.

Manager Brendan Cummins has named his team and has also announced Drom & Inch player John Campion as the captain for 2022.

The team is:

Clonoulty Rossmore’s Jason O’Dwyer is in goal.

The full-backs are Conor O’Dwyer of Cashel King Cormacs, Ciaran Lloyd of Moyne Templetuohy and Luke Shanahan of Upperchurch Drombane.

Cathal Quin of Cashel King Cormacs, James Armstrong from Thurles Sarsfields and Michael Corcoran of Silvermines make up the half back line

In midfield we have John Campion of Drom & Inch and Darragh Stakelum of Thurles Sarsfields.

The half forward line sees Loughmore Castleiney’s Ed Connolly, Eddie Ryan of Borris-Ileigh and Shane Gleeson from Kiladangan.

And the full forwards are Jack Leamy from Golden Kilfeacle, Peter McGarry of St Mary’s and Paddy Creedon from Thurles Sarsfields.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock on Wednesday evening in Austin Stack Park.

Meanwhile the Tipperary minor hurlers get their season underway this evening.

James Woodlock’s side travel to Dungarvan to take on Waterford at 7pm in the opening round of the Munster championship.