JK Brackens and Loughmore Castleiney lock horns once again

All of Tipperary will be drawn to the lights of Semple Stadium this evening for the clash of JK Brackens and Loughmore Castleiney where the winner will stay in the Tipperary hurling championship.

It’s the first game of an intriguing weekend of matches where some clubs will progress in the competition, and some will be knocked out.

There are three games live here on Tipp FM this weekend beginning with tonight’s all Mid Tipp encounter which will also be streamed around the world via links on the Tipperary GAA website.

The clash of Toomevara and Mullinahone will be live on air tomorrow, then on Sunday on Tipp FM its Borris Ileigh up against Nenagh in another knockout game.

Looking ahead to tonight’s Dan Breen cup encounter, JK Brackens manager Eamonn Corcoran says it’s going to be compelling hurling because JK Brackens and Loughmore will give everything they have to win this evening.

“I suppose when the draw was made anyone looking in at Loughmore versus Brackens – both in hurling and football – it’s an attractive fixture.

“We played them last Saturday and obviously we have them again this evening and I think the advantage for both teams is – anyone outside often looks in would say dual clubs might struggle one week after another but the excuse is gone for both teams because we played each other last Saturday and we’ve only a few days before we go again on the hurling side and I think both teams will be looking forward to it.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Sola Energy Solutions, Templemore.