Horgan to referee All Ireland hurling final

There will be Tipperary interest in this year’s All Ireland Senior Hurling final after all.

The match officials for the game between Cork and Limerick have been confirmed with Tipp’s Fergal Horgan appointed as referee.

This will be the Dundrum man’s third senior final having previously officiated at last year’s decider and also in 2017.

Fergal has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2014, and the All Ireland Senior Club final 2017 and 2019.

In this year’s Hurling Championship, he has refereed the semi-final between Cork & Kilkenny, the Leinster Championship semi-final between Kilkenny & Wexford and the Wexford – Clare Round 1 qualifier.

Fergal’s umpires on the day will be John Ryan of Cashel King Cormacs and the Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams trio of Alan Horgan, Mick Butler and Sean Bradshaw