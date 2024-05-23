Hogan: Tipp need to stand up and be counted against Clare

Tipperary must stand up and be counted this weekend according to a former player and manager.

Ken Hogan has been speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash with Clare in Semple Stadium in the Munster senior hurling championship.

The Premier come into the game off the back of last Sunday’s 18-point defeat to Cork, meaning Liam Cahill’s side can’t progress from the Munster championship.

Despite this, Ken Hogan told Ronan Quirke on Tipp FM’s Extra-Time show, that Sunday’s game is very important for Tipperary going forward.

“We have a situation now where a lot of soul searching has got to go on.

“People have got to lock horns because even though we are out of the championship, people don’t realise that this is a very important game for Tipperary next Sunday against Clare because we cannot afford to throw in the white flag next Sunday because if that happens, everyone’s position is untenable.

“We’ve got to revitalise this in some form or fashion, this is where Liam Cahill’s managerial skills will come in to play, he’s going to have to revitalise this team.

“Clare are no lovers of Tipperary down through the years, they would only love to put egg on our faces so from our perspective, the lads need to stand up and be counted.

“We need to produce a performance next weekend, if we don’t then well something will have to be pinpointed, there’s something radically wrong and that needs readdressing and people have to answer questions.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game with thanks to Arrabawn Stores.