Hogan: Tipp need to find warrior mentality of old

There’s no need to panic just yet following Tipp’s loss to Waterford in the National Hurling League at the weekend.

That’s the view of former Tipp player and manager Ken Hogan as the Blue & Gold lie 4th in Division 1B of the table.

Tipp opened their campaign with a brace of wins but have lost their last two outings.

However speaking on this week’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Ken Hogan said there were positives to be taken from the Waterford game.

“Oh without a doubt its definitely too early to hit the panic button.

“You have to look at the positives as well – Ronan Maher was outstanding at centre half back so I think that’s one little situation that we have solved. I think we need to solve a few more.

“I think Colm (Bonnar) himself as a player, the Paul Currans of this world who we know were absolute warriors for the county – I think we need to get this warrior attitude and I think we’re going to have to bring that warrior mentality to Walsh Park come Championship.”