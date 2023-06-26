Hogan: Tipp need to find more ball winners

Tipperary have made progress this year but still need to make improvements.

That’s according to former Tipperary goalkeeper Ken Hogan who’s been reacting to Tipp’s exit from the All-Ireland hurling championship.

The Premier were eliminated on Saturday following a 1-20 to 1-18 defeat to Galway in the Gaelic Grounds.

Ken Hogan believes Tipperary need to find more ball winners for the team.

“Liam Cahill and his management team, in fairness to them, they’ve done a magnificent job.

“Our first three games were brilliant, savage matches, the Waterford game was a huge blip and then obviously today (against Galway), a bit of inexperience but Liam will go back to the drawing board.

“We will search for players, we have made a huge amount of progress but we need to get ball winners in our team and we need to be strong in the air.

“We are not winning hard ball and in hard championship games, particularly against physical teams like Limerick, Galway, Kilkenny is our achilles heel and we’ve got to work on that.”