Hogan: Lorrha may have too much for Moneygall in Intermediate final

Lorrha and Moneygall get the action underway in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

The two North teams contest this year’s Intermediate hurling final, with throw-in set for 1pm.

Lorrha were relegated from the second tier last year, and can return to the premier intermediate championship with a win today.

Hurling analyst Liam Hogan thinks they may have too much for Moneygall today.

“Lorrha had a plus score difference in the group stages of 35 points whereas Moneygall’s was 22.

“Lorrha have the scorers that make the difference.

“They set out to play in the intermediate championship, this day has been in their eyeline for a long time.

“I’d fancy Lorrha by five or six points.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir Business Park, Cahir.