Feast of hurling action across the county this weekend

The group stages of the Tipperary county hurling championships come to a conclusion this weekend.

Across the top three grades, 24 games take place, with 22 of those still having a bearing on the standings of the groups.

In the senior grade, county champions Kilruane MacDonaghs can’t progress from the knockout stages following losses in their first two games.

They face Moycarkey/Borris on Saturday evening at 6.15pm in Templederry, where a win for the Magpies is a must to avoid the relegation playoffs.

Tipperary Star’s Enda Treacy says Kilruane will be desperate to avoid relegation.

“A lot of their main players aren’t playing well and there’s lads carrying injuries, it’s just been a terrible year for them after the heights they reached last year.

“They’re really skating on thin ice, if they get in to relegation there is no guarantee that they’re going to win matches there either.

“If you lose three group games on the bounce confidence will be low and there’ll be good teams in that shake up as well.

“After winning a county final, they will be absolutely desperate not to be going down in to that bearpit of a relegation.”

The other game in group 2 this weekend sees Roscrea face Toomevara at 6.15pm in Borrisoleigh on Saturday.

That game will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to C-SAW, The Confidential Listening Service in Co Tipperary.