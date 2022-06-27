Extra time needed to separate Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs

There was a dramatic end to a busy weekend of Gaelic Games in the Premier County last night.

Extra-time was needed to separate Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs in their North Senior hurling championship quarter-final.

Kiladangan led throughout the game, by as much as 10 points in the second half, but late goals from a Seamus Hennessy penalty and a Jack Peters strike saw the sides finish level, on a full-time score of Kiladangan 2-18 Kilruane 3-15.

Following extra time Kiladangan ran out 3-24 to 4-16 winners

The result means Kiladangan will take on Toomevara next weekend in the North semi-finals while Nenagh face Templederry.

That’s after Toomevara beat Borrisoleigh on a final score of 2-17 to 0-19.

Elsewhere yesterday, Kilsheelan-Kilcash beat Carrick Davin’s in South intermediate hurling semi-final by 24 points to 2-12.