End of the road for Tipp Minor hurlers 2021 campaign

Tipperary were beaten by Waterford in the Munster Minor Hurling semi-final.

The Deise survived a second half comeback by the Premier in Pairc Uí Rinn to win on a scoreline of 2-25 to 4-11.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game manager James Woodlock was already looking to the future.

“No complaints overall. We have 33 on the panel and there’s available to us next year and that is a positive but again there’s no guarantees in life. They’ll have to go back and perform with their clubs and give us time to go around and look at these club games to find the best players in the county to bring in to represent Tipperary.”

“Really today is about this group of players and some of these had the opportunity to play County Minor and will never hurl again so a really disappointing end for that.”

Waterford will now meet Cork in next month’s final

The Rebels were 1-24 to 1-14 winners over Limerick.

That final takes place on August 9th.