Divisional wins for Holycross-Ballycahill, Roscrea and Borris-Ileigh

There was excitement across the county last night following a number of divisional Under 19 hurling finals.

Holycross/Ballycahill were crowned Mid Under 19A champions after coming from 6 points down at half-time to beat Durlas Óg on a final score of 2-23 to 3-15.

Meanwhile in the north of the county, Roscrea saw off Ballina in the North A final by 3-13 to 0-13.

The North B final served up the most drama of the evening.

Moneygall/Clonakenny went in at half-time with a ten point lead, on a score of 2-08 to 0-04.

However, goals from Paddy McCormack and Eddie Ryan in the first two minutes of the second half meant Borrisileigh were back level after just 6 minutes of the second period.

Another McCormack goal in the 48th minute gave Borris the momentum to go on and win the game on a final score of 3-15 to 2-11.