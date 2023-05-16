Dillon Quirke Foundation jerseys on sale

The Dillon Quirke Foundation jerseys have proved popular since they went on sale earlier this week.

The foundation was set up in honour of Dillon who collapsed during a hurling match and died of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome on August 5th last year while playing in Semple Stadium.

It’s aim is to raise awareness and save lives by screening every GAA player – both male and female – from the age of 12 upwards.

The jersey can be bought at the Foundation Office at 30 Liberty Square in Thurles on Thursday evening between 4 and 7pm.