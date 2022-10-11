Dan Breen final set for October 23rd

The Tipperary Senior Hurling Final will take place on Sunday October 23rd in FBD Semple Stadium.

The game between Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonaghs will throw-in at 4.30pm.

The curtain raiser will be the Premier Intermediate Final which will see Roscrea going up against Gortnahoe/Glengoole at 2.15pm.

Meanwhile the draw for the County Intermediate Hurling semi-finals has pitted Lorrha Dorrha against Drom & Inch while Moneygall will take on Skeheenarinky.

The County Junior B Hurling semi-finals have Portroe going up against Solohead while Lorrha Dorrha face Thurles Sarsfields.