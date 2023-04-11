Croke Park to investigate incident at Tipp – Wexford charity match

The Tipperary County Board have moved to distance both themselves and the Carrick Swans club from an incident a challenge match in the town over the weekend.

Towards the end of the game between the Tipperary and Wexford hurlers a spectator made racist comments aimed at Wexford captain Lee Chin.

A video of the incident shows a number of his team-mates confronting an individual after the remarks were made.

An investigation has been launched by Croke Park

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier County Board PRO Jonathan Cullen said the Swans club had come under fire for no reason since the incident.

“The person – the supporter – had no involvement with Tipperary County Board or with the Carrick Swans club and I’d like to make that very clear.

“The Carrick Swan club have I suppose been maybe on the receipt of some unwarranted criticism as well but this person had absolutely nothing to do with the Carrick Swan club or the town of Carrick on Suir.

“The sense of disappointment and frustration in the town this morning is palpable to be honest.”