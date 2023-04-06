Cork do the double over Tipp

Pairc Uí Chaoimh hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Tipperary this week.

Following the Minor’s defeat by Cork on Tuesday evening it was the turn of the Premier County’s Under 20’s to head Leeside last evening.

Brendan Cummins side came into the game on the back of a draw away to Clare in their opening game.

Cork proved too strong for Tipp last night running out 1-28 to 1-19 winners putting them top of the table in the Munster Championship round robin series.

Manager Brendan Cummins admits Cork were deserving winners last night but says its still all to play for.

“Cork I suppose had gotten a bit of momentum before the end of the first half. We thought at half time we might have broken it a little but in the second half they were extremely good – they just turned us over as we tried to come out with the ball and punished us. In fairness to them they’re well deserving of their win.

“But unbelievable credit to the lads, they never stopped hooking and chasing and blocking. The best thing about this round-robin is that we’ve two games now to win against Limerick and Waterford. If we can do that then tonight is just a footnote in the calendar but the next game is the most important one now.”