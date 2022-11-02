Cian Darcy says he was determined to take any goal chances in County final replay

By
Paul Carroll
-
Cian Darcy in action for Kilruane MacDonaghs. (c) Sportsfocus.ie via Canva.com.

Cian Darcy says he was determined to have no regrets after this year’s county senior hurling final replay.

The Kilruane forward scored 2-02 from play to help the magpies to a first Dan Breen victory since 1985.

In the drawn game, the 24-year-old scored a late point which put his side into a one-point lead.

Speaking after the full-time whistle on Sunday, Darcy said he wasn’t going to leave any goal chances behind him this time.

“The last day I got the ball over on the right hand side of the field and I put the ball over the bar. I probably got a small bit criticised for it but it’s probably been something that has been lacking in my game and I know that I can do.

“Today was the day where I said to myself ‘look, I’m not leaving anything behind me on this pitch on this field’.

“I had a few regrets after the last game and I said today I was going for that jugular and I just said when I got the ball I saw that I had three or four yards and I said ‘I’m just going for it’.

“On county final day, anything can happen and I said If I don’t go for it I won’t score it so look, you have to just take a chance.”