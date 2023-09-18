Callanan: Family key to every hurlers success

Tipp legend Seamus Callanan announced his inter county retirement earlier this month.

He’s been reflecting on a star studded career with Tipperary which culminated in the Drom and Inch man captaining Tipp to All Ireland success in 2019.

“It all comes together, the days like when things were so bad. You know, you were at home in 2012 or whenever and you’re wondering where has it all gone wrong. Your parents are there with you and they’re saying we still believe in you – its there if you really want it. They back you.

“And it’s all I suppose on says like 2019 when you’re coming down the steps and you meet them all those memories – good and bad – all come together and you can just kind of look at each other and go ‘we got there at the end of it all.’ And that’s what makes it really special. That’s just my memory of my family – if you ask any player their family have been the ones that pulled them through all sorts of days as well – so when you can share a special moment like that with your family after everything it’s just an amazing feeling.”

