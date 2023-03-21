Cahill: Tipp have learned a lot from the League campaign already

Tipperary’s performance in the League so far has been a confidence boost for the squad according to manager Liam Cahill.

Following a very disappointing 2022 campaign Tipp have won all five of their games in Division 1B to earn a semi-final spot against Limerick next weekend.

Speaking after their win over Antrim in Belfast on Sunday Liam Cahill said he was very happy with how the season has been going so far.

“That’s what it’s about – it’s just about applying ourselves properly.

“We got a good start in the league and we’ve got through all our matches with a lot learned and a lot of game time into players. A lot of players back from injury – I know we lost a few along the way as well. This Tipperary team and squad needs the league. We need the league for where we’re at so I’m delighted with what we got from the five games throughout the course of the league.”