Cahill says Tipp need to improve in defence for Cork game

Tipperary will need to shore up their defence if they are to get a result in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

That’s according to Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill.

The Premier travel to Cork to play the Rebels this Saturday at 7pm in the Munster senior hurling championship.

One negative from Tipp’s win over Clare was the concession of 3-23 and Liam Cahill knows his side must be defensively sound on Saturday evening.

“Cork are going to bring a lot of challenges to us I suppose defensively and we’ll have to be defensively sound to make sure that we give ourselves a chance in Cork.

“From a defensive perspective we need to be better.

“Cork have a lot of big players as well that are very instrumental in the game and we will have to make sure that we get our matchups right and make sure that we hang in there and stay in that game as long as possible down in Cork to give ourselves the chance of getting the two points.”

We'll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM.