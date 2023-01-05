Cahill says Tipp hurlers are in a building phase

The Premier County began their 2023 campaign earlier this week against Waterford in the Munster Hurling League where they lost out on a scoreline of 21 points to 1-15.

Having had a very disappointing campaign in 2022 Tipp will be hoping to improve their standing this year.

Manager Liam Cahill says they’re well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.

“We’re under no illusions in Tipp. We’re a little bit behind everybody else – lets call it as it is.

“It is a big job to make sure that we’re unearthing players for the future – that’s always my objective to make that you’re unearthing as much young talent as possible and whatever my term will bring here that it’ll be left in a good place for the future.”

Tipp’s next outing in the Munster League is against Clare on Sunday in MacDonagh Park in Nenagh.

Throw-in is at 1.30 and the game will be live on Tipp FM in association with O’Sullivan Insurances Clonmel.