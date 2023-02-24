Cahill rings the changes for Dublin clash

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of Saturday’s National Hurling League game against Dublin in Croke Park.

Liam Cahill has made seven changes from the team that started in the league win over Kilkenny.

Barry Hogan starts in goals whilst Conor McCarthy makes a first league start at corner back and Bryan O’Mara starts at full back with Johnny Ryan in the other corner.

Michael Breen moves to wing back with Ronan Maher at centre and Brian McGrath at 7.

Conor Stakelum returns to partner Dan McCormack in midfield whilst Alan Tynan, Gearoid O’Connor and Seamus Kennedy line out in the half forward line.

Jake Morris starts at full forward with Jason Forde and Mark Kehoe either side of him.

