Cahill praises Tipp supporters as his side beat Clare

Liam Cahill has gotten his first competitive win as Tipperary Senior Hurling manager.

The Premier welcomed Clare to MacDonagh Park in Nenagh yesterday in their second outing of the Munster Hurling League.

It finished 2-22 to 20 points in favour of Tipp

Afterwards Liam Cahill said it was particularly pleasing to see a good turnout of supporters for Tipp.

“A good opportunity to get our first win especially on home soil.

“Delighted to see the big Tipp following out as well – absolutely thrilled to see the Tipp people back supporting the lads again. Not that they ever didn’t support us but its just great early to see the support and good will behind the team so really happy with that.”