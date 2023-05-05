Cahill makes two changes for Cork clash

The Tipperary senior hurling team has been named ahead of tomorrow evening’s Munster championship game against Cork.

Liam Cahill has made two changes from the side that started against Clare with Conor Stakelum and Sean Ryan coming in to the line-up for Brian and John McGrath.

2019 All-Ireland winning captain Seamus Callanan returns from injury to earn a place on the bench.

Barry Hogan starts in goals with a full back line of Cathal Barrett, Michael Breen and Johnny Ryan.

Bryan O’Mara starts at centre back with Ronan Maher and Seamus Kennedy on the wings whilst Alan Tynan partners captain Noel McGrath in midfield.

Gearoid O’Connor starts at centre forward with Dan McCormack and Conor Stakelum on the wings whilst Sean Ryan joins Jason Forde and Jake Morris in the full forward line.

Throw-in tomorrow evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is at 7pm and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney.